BRIEF-Tamarack Valley Energy announces $38 mln Bought Deal Financing

BRIEF-Neovasc provides update in litigation with Cardiaq
* Neovasc Inc - trial court granted Cardiaq's motion for pre- and post-judgment interest
February 29 (Reuters) -
Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. Announces $38.0 Million Bought Deal Financing And Reaffirms previously announced 2016 guidance
* Underwriters have agreed to purchase for resale to public 13 million common shares at an issue price of $2.92 per common share
* Net proceeds from offering will be used to initially reduce indebtedness Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Neovasc Inc - trial court granted Cardiaq's motion for pre- and post-judgment interest
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. International Trade Commission began a patent infringement probe on Wednesday after ZiiLabs Inc charged that several firms were importing products to the United States in violation of its patents on graphics processors and DDR memory controllers.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday it had made a final finding of dumping of certain imports of carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length (CTL) plate from China.