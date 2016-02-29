BRIEF-Workday reports Q4 non-GAAP loss per share of $0.01

BRIEF-Neovasc provides update in litigation with Cardiaq
* Neovasc Inc - trial court granted Cardiaq's motion for pre- and post-judgment interest
Feb 29 Workday Inc
* Workday announces fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2016 financial results
* Q4 revenue $323.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $319.6 million
* Q4 non-GAAP loss per share $0.01
* "looking ahead to our fiscal 2017, we are increasing our billings guidance for the first quarter to $360 million to $365 million"
* Q4 loss per share $0.42
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly subscription revenue was $261.8 million, an increase of 44% from same period last year
* Billings for fiscal 2017 are expected to be between $1.855 and $1.875 billion
* For Q1, expect subscription revenue of $277 to $278 million and total revenue of $337 to $339 million
* Subscription revenue for the year is expected to be between $1.275 and $1.285 billion
* Sees FY 2017 total revenue between $1.540 and $1.550 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.02, revenue view $343.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2017 revenue view $1.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. International Trade Commission began a patent infringement probe on Wednesday after ZiiLabs Inc charged that several firms were importing products to the United States in violation of its patents on graphics processors and DDR memory controllers.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday it had made a final finding of dumping of certain imports of carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length (CTL) plate from China.