BRIEF-Fiera Capital acquires Apex Capital Management for $145 mln

BRIEF-Neovasc provides update in litigation with Cardiaq
* Neovasc Inc - trial court granted Cardiaq's motion for pre- and post-judgment interest
Feb 29 Fiera Capital Corp
* Fiera Capital more than doubles presence in u.s. Institutional market with acquisition of Apex Capital Management
* Total consideration for Apex will be US$145 million
* Deal expected to be immediately accretive, adding 10% to 15% accretion to adjusted earnings per share within first full year post closing
* $88 million of purchase price will be paid in cash financed through new $125 million term loan and issuance of $57 million in class a subordinate voting shares
* Term loan will mature three years from closing
* Apex will become part of Fiera Capital's U.S. division
* Agreement to acquire, via its wholly-owned subsidiary Fiera US Holding inc., Apex Capital Management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi)
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. International Trade Commission began a patent infringement probe on Wednesday after ZiiLabs Inc charged that several firms were importing products to the United States in violation of its patents on graphics processors and DDR memory controllers.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday it had made a final finding of dumping of certain imports of carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length (CTL) plate from China.