BRIEF-Artis Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly FFO per unit $0.38

BRIEF-Neovasc provides update in litigation with Cardiaq
* Neovasc Inc - trial court granted Cardiaq's motion for pre- and post-judgment interest
Feb 29 Artis Real Estate Investment Trust :
* Artis releases 2015 annual results: reports strong FFO per unit growth of 7.7%; FFO payout ratio improves to 72.5%
* Qtrly FFO per unit $0.38
* Qtrly AFFO per unit increased by 6.5% to $0.33
* Occupancy at December 31, 2015 was 92.7% compared to 94.6% at December 31, 2014
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. International Trade Commission began a patent infringement probe on Wednesday after ZiiLabs Inc charged that several firms were importing products to the United States in violation of its patents on graphics processors and DDR memory controllers.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday it had made a final finding of dumping of certain imports of carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length (CTL) plate from China.