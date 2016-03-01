BRIEF-Gilead Sciences says U.S. FDA approves Odefsey

March 1 Gilead Sciences
* U.S. Food And Drug Administration Approves Gilead's Second
Taf-Based single tablet regimen odefsey (emtricitabine,
rilpivirine, tenofovir alafenamide) for the treatment of HIV-1
infection
* U.S. Food and drug administration approves Gilead's second
taf-based single tablet regimen Odefsey (emtricitabine,
rilpivirine, tenofovir alafenamide) for the treatment of HIV-1
infection
* Odefsey has a boxed warning in its product label regarding
risks of lactic acidosis/severe hepatomegaly with steatosis
* Odefsey has a boxed warning in its product label
regarding risks of post treatment acute exacerbation of
Hepatitis B
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: