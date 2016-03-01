版本:
BRIEF-Gilead Sciences says U.S. FDA approves Odefsey

March 1 Gilead Sciences

* U.S. Food And Drug Administration Approves Gilead's Second Taf-Based single tablet regimen odefsey (emtricitabine, rilpivirine, tenofovir alafenamide) for the treatment of HIV-1 infection

* U.S. Food and drug administration approves Gilead's second taf-based single tablet regimen Odefsey (emtricitabine, rilpivirine, tenofovir alafenamide) for the treatment of HIV-1 infection

* Odefsey has a boxed warning in its product label regarding risks of lactic acidosis/severe hepatomegaly with steatosis

* Odefsey has a boxed warning in its product label regarding risks of post treatment acute exacerbation of Hepatitis B Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

