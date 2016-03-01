版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 2日 星期三 06:54 BJT

BRIEF-China Biologic Products says secondary offering of stock

March 1 China Biologic Products Inc

* China Biologic announces secondary offering of common stock

* Selling stockholders agreed to sell 3.5 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐