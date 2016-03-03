BRIEF-Perceptron Inc sees Q3 2016 revenue $16 mln to $19 mln

March 3 Perceptron Inc:

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $16 million to $19 million

* Perceptron Inc says updates revenue outlook

* Sees fourth-quarter revenue will be slightly higher sequentially

* Says headcount reductions and position eliminations lower total headcount by approximately 10 percent

* Sees targeted annual pre-tax savings in total are approximately $4.5 million

* Says financial improvement plan impacts all levels of organization beginning with changes at senior level

* Sees one-time cash and non-cash pre-tax charges related to actions are expected to be approximately $3.0 million

* Says board announced that it suspended payment of non-management director retainer and meeting fees from march 2, 2016

* Says reduced retainer fee for chairman of board to prior year level

* Q3 revenue view $19.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S