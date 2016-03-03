BRIEF-Perceptron Inc sees Q3 2016 revenue $16 mln to $19 mln

March 3 Perceptron Inc:
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $16 million to $19 million
* Perceptron Inc says updates revenue outlook
* Sees fourth-quarter revenue will be slightly higher
sequentially
* Says headcount reductions and position eliminations lower
total headcount by approximately 10 percent
* Sees targeted annual pre-tax savings in total are
approximately $4.5 million
* Says financial improvement plan impacts all levels of
organization beginning with changes at senior level
* Sees one-time cash and non-cash pre-tax charges related to
actions are expected to be approximately $3.0 million
* Says board announced that it suspended payment of
non-management director retainer and meeting fees from march 2,
2016
* Says reduced retainer fee for chairman of board to prior
year level
* Q3 revenue view $19.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
