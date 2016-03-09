BRIEF-Transglobe Energy says suspends quarterly dividend program

March 9 Transglobe Energy Corp :
* Transglobe Energy Corporation announces fourth quarter and
year end 2015 financial and operating results
* Says 2015 production averaged 14,511 barrels of oil per
day in 2015
* Says qtrly oil revenue $21.5 million versus $92.5 million
* Sees 2016 capital program of $41.0 million
* Says funds flow and inventory levels in 2016 are expected
to fluctuate significantly from quarter to quarter
* By suspending dividend, company will free up approximately
$1.8 million of cash each quarter, or $7.2 million annually
* Says January production of 12,474 bopd; February
production of 12,245 bopd
* Suspended quarterly dividend program on March 8, 2016
* Sees Q1 production of 12,000 bopd
* Qtrly loss per share $0.49
* Says has not provided funds flow guidance for 2016
* Says continues to actively pursue opportunities to grow
through strategic acquisitions
* Says should low oil prices persist throughout 2016, co
expects actual spending in 2016 to be reduced by approximately
$10 million
