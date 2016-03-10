版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 10日 星期四 14:05 BJT

BRIEF-Syngenta announces closing of trading line for share buyback

March 10 Syngenta Ag

* Syngenta announces the closing of the trading line for the purpose of repurchasing shares on the SIX Swiss exchange

* Total of 231,500 shares have been repurchased as at March 9, 2016 Source text for Eikon: [here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)

