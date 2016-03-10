BRIEF-Bel Fuse says revises Q4 results

March 10 Bel Fuse Inc :

* Bel reports revised fourth quarter and full year 2015 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.25

* Says quarterly results revised to include certain adjustments recorded during completion of review of its consolidated financial statements

* The adjustments did not impact any other periods and did not impact company's previously reported net sales

* Says quarterly net sales $135.2 million versus $148.7 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: