BRIEF-NTN Buzztime amends credit agreement

March 11 NTN Buzztime Inc :

* Amendment allows company to borrow up to an additional $2.0 million sublimit

* NTN Buzztime Inc says amount of revolving line and accordion feature are unchanged

* NTN Buzztime, Inc. amends credit agreement, increasing access to short term capital

* Proceeds will be used to fund strategic growth initiatives and general working capital

* NTN Buzztime Inc says amendment also modifies borrowing base formula, which reduces company's current borrowing availability under credit facility