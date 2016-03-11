BRIEF-NTN Buzztime amends credit agreement

March 11 NTN Buzztime Inc :
* Amendment allows company to borrow up to an additional
$2.0 million sublimit
* NTN Buzztime Inc says amount of revolving line and
accordion feature are unchanged
* NTN Buzztime, Inc. amends credit agreement, increasing
access to short term capital
* Proceeds will be used to fund strategic growth initiatives
and general working capital
* Amount of revolving line and accordion feature are
unchanged
* NTN Buzztime Inc says amendment also modifies borrowing
base formula, which reduces company's current borrowing
availability under credit facility
