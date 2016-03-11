BRIEF-Lindblad Expeditions posts Q4 revenue of $46.5 mln, up 3.8 pct

March 11 Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc
:
* Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. reports 2015
fourth-quarter and full-year financial results
* Qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Q4 revenue rose 3.8 percent to $46.5 million
* Continue to see strong booking pace for 2016 with 85
percent of guest ticket revenues for 2016 financial year on
books as of March 7, 2016
* Says will achieve 2016 financial projections which
projected revenue of $217 million and adjusted EBITDA of $51
million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $217 million
* Says amended its senior secured credit facility to add on
a new $45.0 million senior secured incremental revolving credit
facility
* Says financial and operational covenants, interest rates
and maturity for term loan borrowings under credit facility
remain unchanged
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
