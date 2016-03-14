BRIEF-Lannett reviews sales projections for fiscal 2016

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs halving workforce in london to about 3,000 - Handelsblatt
* Goldman Sachs halving its workforce in london to about 3,000 employees, re-organizing operations in Frankfurt- Handelsblatt Further company coverage:
March 14 Lannett Company Inc :
* Lannett provides business update
* Says actions to generate synergies, streamline operations, improve efficiencies and significantly reduce costs are on track
* Says company is reviewing its sales projections for fiscal 2016
* As others in its industry have recently reported, it is experiencing unanticipated market softness
* Says factors impacting business include mild flu season, reduction in sales of generic tussionex product Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Goldman Sachs halving its workforce in london to about 3,000 employees, re-organizing operations in Frankfurt- Handelsblatt Further company coverage:
* AdvancePierre Foods announces pricing of secondary offering
CHICAGO, Jan 18 The U.S. government's bankruptcy watchdog objected on Wednesday to certain parts of Peabody Energy Corp's plan to slash $5 billion of debt and exit Chapter 11, calling a proposed $240 million in transaction fees "exorbitant," court papers showed.