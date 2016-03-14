版本:
BRIEF-La Quinta Holdings announces $100 mln share buyback

March 14 (Reuters) -

* La Quinta Holdings Inc announces $100 million share repurchase program

* La Quinta Holdings says authorization consists of an acceleration of remainder of $200 million share repurchase program that company previously announced Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

