2016年 3月 14日 星期一 19:09 BJT

BRIEF-Marriott International says reaffirms commitment to merge with Starwood Hotels

March 14 Marriott International Inc :

* Will monitor development as it and Starwood continue to work toward closing of its transaction

* Marriott International reaffirms commitment to merge with Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

