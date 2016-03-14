BRIEF-KCG releases February 2016 trade volumes

March 14 KCG Holdings Inc:

* KCG releases february 2016 trade volumes

* As for overall market conditions in February, consolidated U.S. Equity volume averaged $309.7 billion in dollar volume

* In market making, averaged $31.2 billion dollar volume traded, 4.4 billion shares traded, and 4.3 million trades per day in U.S. Equities for month of Feb