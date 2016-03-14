BRIEF-KCG releases February 2016 trade volumes

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs halving workforce in london to about 3,000 - Handelsblatt
* Goldman Sachs halving its workforce in london to about 3,000 employees, re-organizing operations in Frankfurt- Handelsblatt Further company coverage:
March 14 KCG Holdings Inc:
* KCG releases february 2016 trade volumes
* As for overall market conditions in February, consolidated U.S. Equity volume averaged $309.7 billion in dollar volume
* In market making, averaged $31.2 billion dollar volume traded, 4.4 billion shares traded, and 4.3 million trades per day in U.S. Equities for month of Feb
* AdvancePierre Foods announces pricing of secondary offering
CHICAGO, Jan 18 The U.S. government's bankruptcy watchdog objected on Wednesday to certain parts of Peabody Energy Corp's plan to slash $5 billion of debt and exit Chapter 11, calling a proposed $240 million in transaction fees "exorbitant," court papers showed.