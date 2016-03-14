BRIEF-Inter Parfums posts 4th-qtr earnings of 6 cents/share

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs halving workforce in london to about 3,000 - Handelsblatt
* Goldman Sachs halving its workforce in london to about 3,000 employees, re-organizing operations in Frankfurt- Handelsblatt Further company coverage:
March 14 Inter Parfums Inc :
* Q4 earnings per share $0.06
* Sees FY 2016 sales $500 million to $510 million
* Says increases dividend payout by 15% to $0.60 per quarter
* Says affirming current 2016 guidance
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.05 to $1.10
* Q4 sales $118.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $117.9 million
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.13, revenue view $507.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AdvancePierre Foods announces pricing of secondary offering
CHICAGO, Jan 18 The U.S. government's bankruptcy watchdog objected on Wednesday to certain parts of Peabody Energy Corp's plan to slash $5 billion of debt and exit Chapter 11, calling a proposed $240 million in transaction fees "exorbitant," court papers showed.