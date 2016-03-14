BRIEF-Hertz to sell shares of China's CAR Inc, extends commercial agreement to 2023

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs halving workforce in london to about 3,000 - Handelsblatt
* Goldman Sachs halving its workforce in london to about 3,000 employees, re-organizing operations in Frankfurt- Handelsblatt Further company coverage:
March 14 Hertz Global Holdings Inc:
* To sell 203.5 million shares of CAR Inc stock to UCAR Technology Inc
* Hertz Global Holdings reaches agreement to sell shares of China's CAR Inc, extends commercial agreement between the two companies to 2023
* Hertz Global Holdings says deal, together with two other share sales in 2015, reduces Hertz ownership in CAR Inc to about 1.7 percent of CAR Inc's shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AdvancePierre Foods announces pricing of secondary offering
CHICAGO, Jan 18 The U.S. government's bankruptcy watchdog objected on Wednesday to certain parts of Peabody Energy Corp's plan to slash $5 billion of debt and exit Chapter 11, calling a proposed $240 million in transaction fees "exorbitant," court papers showed.