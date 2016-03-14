版本:
BRIEF-Hertz to sell shares of China's CAR Inc, extends commercial agreement to 2023

March 14 Hertz Global Holdings Inc:

* To sell 203.5 million shares of CAR Inc stock to UCAR Technology Inc

* Hertz Global Holdings reaches agreement to sell shares of China's CAR Inc, extends commercial agreement between the two companies to 2023

* Hertz Global Holdings says deal, together with two other share sales in 2015, reduces Hertz ownership in CAR Inc to about 1.7 percent of CAR Inc's shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

