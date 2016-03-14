BRIEF-A. Schulman says lowers FY 2016 adj earnings per share view to $2.40 to $2.45

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs halving workforce in london to about 3,000 - Handelsblatt
* Goldman Sachs halving its workforce in london to about 3,000 employees, re-organizing operations in Frankfurt- Handelsblatt Further company coverage:
March 14 A Schulman Inc Says "Long
* A. Schulman Revises Full-Year Fiscal 2016 Adjusted Earnings Guidance
* A. Schulman Inc says previously disclosed Lucent quality matter had a negative financial impact on guidance
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Lowers FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share view to $2.40 to $2.45
* "extremely disappointed" with preliminary view of Q2 results which is expected to yield adjusted earnings of about $0.25 to $0.30 per share
* In both Citadel and legacy businesses experienced weakness driven by lower oil price environment
* A. Schulman Inc says anticipate financial impact from Lucent to continue into second half
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* A. Schulman Inc Says "long term value of Citadel acquisition remains intact" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* AdvancePierre Foods announces pricing of secondary offering
CHICAGO, Jan 18 The U.S. government's bankruptcy watchdog objected on Wednesday to certain parts of Peabody Energy Corp's plan to slash $5 billion of debt and exit Chapter 11, calling a proposed $240 million in transaction fees "exorbitant," court papers showed.