BRIEF-Schwab new brokerage accounts up 5 pct to 84,000 in Feb

March 14 Charles Schwab Corp :

* Schwab reports monthly activity highlights

* Says new brokerage accounts totaled 84,000 in February, up 5 percent from February 2015 and up 1 percent compared to January 2016

* Net new assets brought to company by new and existing clients in february 2016 totaled $10.9 billion

* Total client assets were $2.43 trillion as of month-end February, down 4 percent from February 2015