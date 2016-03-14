BRIEF-Schwab new brokerage accounts up 5 pct to 84,000 in Feb

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs halving workforce in london to about 3,000 - Handelsblatt
* Goldman Sachs halving its workforce in london to about 3,000 employees, re-organizing operations in Frankfurt- Handelsblatt Further company coverage:
March 14 Charles Schwab Corp :
* Schwab reports monthly activity highlights
* Says new brokerage accounts totaled 84,000 in February, up 5 percent from February 2015 and up 1 percent compared to January 2016
* Net new assets brought to company by new and existing clients in february 2016 totaled $10.9 billion
* Total client assets were $2.43 trillion as of month-end February, down 4 percent from February 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Goldman Sachs halving its workforce in london to about 3,000 employees, re-organizing operations in Frankfurt- Handelsblatt Further company coverage:
* AdvancePierre Foods announces pricing of secondary offering
CHICAGO, Jan 18 The U.S. government's bankruptcy watchdog objected on Wednesday to certain parts of Peabody Energy Corp's plan to slash $5 billion of debt and exit Chapter 11, calling a proposed $240 million in transaction fees "exorbitant," court papers showed.