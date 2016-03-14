BRIEF-Microchip Technology gets antitrust clearance in U.S., Germany to acquire Atmel

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs halving workforce in london to about 3,000 - Handelsblatt
* Goldman Sachs halving its workforce in london to about 3,000 employees, re-organizing operations in Frankfurt- Handelsblatt
March 14 Microchip Technology Inc :
* Microchip Technology announces receipt of antitrust clearance in U.S. and Germany for its acquisition of Atmel
* Korea Fair Trade Commission continues to review transaction, and Microchip anticipates receiving approval from KFTC
* Says special meeting of Atmel stockholder to consider approval of merger is scheduled for Friday, April 1, 2016
* Says transaction is currently undergoing review from french ministry regarding certain French ISS and defense business matters
* AdvancePierre Foods announces pricing of secondary offering
CHICAGO, Jan 18 The U.S. government's bankruptcy watchdog objected on Wednesday to certain parts of Peabody Energy Corp's plan to slash $5 billion of debt and exit Chapter 11, calling a proposed $240 million in transaction fees "exorbitant," court papers showed.