BRIEF-Rit Technologies sees receiving funds from Stins Coman, RiT CIS by April

March 14 (Reuters) -

* Rit Technologies updates on current cash flow status

* Rit Technologies Ltd says initiated a plan that includes major expenses reduction, including layoffs of employees

* Rit Technologies Ltd sees receiving funds from Stins Coman and RiT CIS by beginning of April 2016

* Rit Technologies Ltd says Rit expects relief by beginning of April 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

