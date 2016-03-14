版本:
BRIEF-Delta to begin daily service between Los Angeles and Beijing

March 14 Delta Air Lines Inc:

* Delta to begin daily service between Los Angeles and Beijing

* To begin daily nonstop service between Los Angeles International airport and Beijing Capital International airport on Dec. 16, 2016

* Combined with its hubs in Seattle and Detroit , Delta will operate 21 weekly departures to China's capital, Beijing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

