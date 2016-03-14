BRIEF-Delta to begin daily service between Los Angeles and Beijing

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs halving workforce in london to about 3,000 - Handelsblatt
* Goldman Sachs halving its workforce in london to about 3,000 employees, re-organizing operations in Frankfurt- Handelsblatt Further company coverage:
March 14 Delta Air Lines Inc:
* Delta to begin daily service between Los Angeles and Beijing
* To begin daily nonstop service between Los Angeles International airport and Beijing Capital International airport on Dec. 16, 2016
* Combined with its hubs in Seattle and Detroit , Delta will operate 21 weekly departures to China's capital, Beijing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))
* AdvancePierre Foods announces pricing of secondary offering
CHICAGO, Jan 18 The U.S. government's bankruptcy watchdog objected on Wednesday to certain parts of Peabody Energy Corp's plan to slash $5 billion of debt and exit Chapter 11, calling a proposed $240 million in transaction fees "exorbitant," court papers showed.