BRIEF-Southwest Airlines launches summer service additions at Baltimore/Washington International Airport

March 14 Southwest Airlines Co :

* Southwest Airlines launches summer service additions at Baltimore/Washington International Airport

* Increased bookable schedule by 6 trips from BWI airport every day beginning June 5 and ending Aug. 6

* Continues to plan for 2016 year-over-year system wide available seat mile growth in five to six percent range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

