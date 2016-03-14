BRIEF-Southwest Airlines launches summer service additions at Baltimore/Washington International Airport

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs halving workforce in london to about 3,000 - Handelsblatt
* Goldman Sachs halving its workforce in london to about 3,000 employees, re-organizing operations in Frankfurt- Handelsblatt Further company coverage:
March 14 Southwest Airlines Co :
* Southwest Airlines launches summer service additions at Baltimore/Washington International Airport
* Increased bookable schedule by 6 trips from BWI airport every day beginning June 5 and ending Aug. 6
* Continues to plan for 2016 year-over-year system wide available seat mile growth in five to six percent range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Goldman Sachs halving its workforce in london to about 3,000 employees, re-organizing operations in Frankfurt- Handelsblatt Further company coverage:
* AdvancePierre Foods announces pricing of secondary offering
CHICAGO, Jan 18 The U.S. government's bankruptcy watchdog objected on Wednesday to certain parts of Peabody Energy Corp's plan to slash $5 billion of debt and exit Chapter 11, calling a proposed $240 million in transaction fees "exorbitant," court papers showed.