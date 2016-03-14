BRIEF-Aratana Therapeutics posts Q4 loss per share of $0.37

BRIEF-AdvancePierre Foods announces pricing of secondary offering
* AdvancePierre Foods announces pricing of secondary offering
March 14 Aratana Therapeutics Inc :
* Aratana Therapeutics reports fourth quarter and full year 2015 financial results
* Expects very modest revenue in 2016 from its lymphoma franchise as it awaits post-approval studies results
* Q4 loss per share $0.37
* Anticipates spending approximately $30 million in research and development in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, Jan 18 The U.S. government's bankruptcy watchdog objected on Wednesday to certain parts of Peabody Energy Corp's plan to slash $5 billion of debt and exit Chapter 11, calling a proposed $240 million in transaction fees "exorbitant," court papers showed.
SAO PAULO, Jan 19 Leading shareholders of Vale SA are close to endorsing a plan to turn the world's No. 1 iron ore producer into a company with dispersed share ownership within six years, two people familiar with the talks said.