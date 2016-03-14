BRIEF-PFSweb posts Q4 non-gaap EPS of $0.16

BRIEF-AdvancePierre Foods announces pricing of secondary offering
* AdvancePierre Foods announces pricing of secondary offering
March 14 PFSweb Inc :
* PFSweb reports record fourth-quarter and ful-year 2015 results
* Q4 loss per share $0.03
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company is also reiterating its target for adjusted ebitda to range between $23 million to $25 million in 2016
* Q4 revenue $90.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $87.5 million
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.16
* Says the company is also reiterating its FY2016 target for adjusted EBITDA to range between $23 million to $25 million
* Reiterating its target for 2016 service fee equivalent revenue to range between $220 million and $230 million
* "We will continue to pursue strategic acquisitions" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, Jan 18 The U.S. government's bankruptcy watchdog objected on Wednesday to certain parts of Peabody Energy Corp's plan to slash $5 billion of debt and exit Chapter 11, calling a proposed $240 million in transaction fees "exorbitant," court papers showed.
SAO PAULO, Jan 19 Leading shareholders of Vale SA are close to endorsing a plan to turn the world's No. 1 iron ore producer into a company with dispersed share ownership within six years, two people familiar with the talks said.