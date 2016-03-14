BRIEF-PFSweb posts Q4 non-gaap EPS of $0.16

March 14 PFSweb Inc :

* PFSweb reports record fourth-quarter and ful-year 2015 results

* Q4 loss per share $0.03

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company is also reiterating its target for adjusted ebitda to range between $23 million to $25 million in 2016

* Q4 revenue $90.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $87.5 million

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.16

* Reiterating its target for 2016 service fee equivalent revenue to range between $220 million and $230 million

* "We will continue to pursue strategic acquisitions"