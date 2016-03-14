版本:
BRIEF-Piedmont Natural Gas receives Tennessee regulatory authority approval for Duke Energy deal

March 14 Piedmont Natural Gas Company Inc:

* Piedmont Natural Gas receives Tennessee regulatory authority approval for a change in control upon acquisition by Duke Energy

* Receives Tennessee regulatory authority approval for a change in control upon acquisition by Duke Energy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [PNY.N DUK.N] ;))

