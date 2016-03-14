BRIEF-Quanta Services names Earl Duke Austin as chief executive officer

BRIEF-AdvancePierre Foods announces pricing of secondary offering
March 14 Quanta Services Inc :
* Quanta services announces CEO transition chief operating officer Earl "Duke" Austin named chief executive officer
* President and chief executive officer Jim O'Neil , has stepped down
* Reaffirms its growth strategy & full-year guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, Jan 18 The U.S. government's bankruptcy watchdog objected on Wednesday to certain parts of Peabody Energy Corp's plan to slash $5 billion of debt and exit Chapter 11, calling a proposed $240 million in transaction fees "exorbitant," court papers showed.
SAO PAULO, Jan 19 Leading shareholders of Vale SA are close to endorsing a plan to turn the world's No. 1 iron ore producer into a company with dispersed share ownership within six years, two people familiar with the talks said.