2016年 3月 15日

BRIEF-Quanta Services names Earl Duke Austin as chief executive officer

March 14 Quanta Services Inc :

* Quanta services announces CEO transition chief operating officer Earl "Duke" Austin named chief executive officer

* President and chief executive officer Jim O'Neil , has stepped down

* Reaffirms its growth strategy & full-year guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

