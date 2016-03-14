BRIEF-Anadarko prices $3 billion of senior notes

BRIEF-AdvancePierre Foods announces pricing of secondary offering
* AdvancePierre Foods announces pricing of secondary offering
March 14 Anadarko Petroleum Corp :
* Anadarko announces pricing of $3.0 billion of senior notes
* Priced offering of $3 billion of senior notes comprised of $800 million 4.85 percent senior notes due 2021, $1.1 billion 5.55 percent senior notes due 2026, $1.1 billion 6.60 percent senior notes due 2046 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AdvancePierre Foods announces pricing of secondary offering
CHICAGO, Jan 18 The U.S. government's bankruptcy watchdog objected on Wednesday to certain parts of Peabody Energy Corp's plan to slash $5 billion of debt and exit Chapter 11, calling a proposed $240 million in transaction fees "exorbitant," court papers showed.
SAO PAULO, Jan 19 Leading shareholders of Vale SA are close to endorsing a plan to turn the world's No. 1 iron ore producer into a company with dispersed share ownership within six years, two people familiar with the talks said.