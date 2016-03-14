版本:
BRIEF-Anadarko prices $3 billion of senior notes

March 14 Anadarko Petroleum Corp :

* Anadarko announces pricing of $3.0 billion of senior notes

* Priced offering of $3 billion of senior notes comprised of $800 million 4.85 percent senior notes due 2021, $1.1 billion 5.55 percent senior notes due 2026, $1.1 billion 6.60 percent senior notes due 2046 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

