BRIEF-China New Borun Q4 ADS earnings per share $0.32

March 14 China New Borun :

* Announces fourth quarter and full Year 2015 unaudited financial results

* Q4 revenue rose 14.6 percent to RMB 699.1 million

* Sees Q1 2016 revenue down about 5.4 to 10.7 percent

* Qtrly ADS earnings per share $0.32 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

