BRIEF-China New Borun Q4 ADS earnings per share $0.32

BRIEF-AdvancePierre Foods announces pricing of secondary offering
March 14 China New Borun :
* Announces fourth quarter and full Year 2015 unaudited financial results
* Q4 revenue rose 14.6 percent to RMB 699.1 million
* Sees Q1 2016 revenue down about 5.4 to 10.7 percent
* Qtrly ADS earnings per share $0.32 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))
CHICAGO, Jan 18 The U.S. government's bankruptcy watchdog objected on Wednesday to certain parts of Peabody Energy Corp's plan to slash $5 billion of debt and exit Chapter 11, calling a proposed $240 million in transaction fees "exorbitant," court papers showed.
SAO PAULO, Jan 19 Leading shareholders of Vale SA are close to endorsing a plan to turn the world's No. 1 iron ore producer into a company with dispersed share ownership within six years, two people familiar with the talks said.