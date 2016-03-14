版本:
BRIEF-Nathan's Famous announces increase in stock repurchase program

March 14 Nathan's Famous Inc :

* Nathan's Famous announces increase in stock repurchase program;10B5 1 plan

* Says to purchase up to an additional 200,000 shares of common stock pursuant to an amendment to company's sixth securities repurchase plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

