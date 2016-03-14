BRIEF-ITT educational services says Q4 new student enrollment decreased 17.1%

BRIEF-AdvancePierre Foods announces pricing of secondary offering
March 14 Itt Educational Services Inc
* New student enrollment in q4 of 2015 decreased 17.1% to 10,478
* Internal goal for ebitda for twelve months ended december 31, 2016 is in range of $50 million to $70 million
* will restate financial statements for each of first three quarters in years ended december 31, 2015 and 2014
* In previously-issued financial statements, company erroneously accreted discount associated with peaks senior debt
* will restate audited consolidated financial statements and related disclosures for year ended december 31, 2014
* cured any breach of documents under peaks and cuso private student loan programs that may have resulted from restatement
* Itt educational services, inc. Reports 2015 fourth quarter and full year results and announces restatement
* total student enrollment decreased 16.3% to 44,922 as of december 31, 2015 compared to 53,646 as of december 31, 2014
* current internal estimate for new student enrollment in 2016 compared to 2015 is a decrease in range of 12% to 15%
* Audit committee has determined co did not properly account for a debt discount associated with peaks senior debt
* Entered into limited waiver to financing agreement with cerberus, whereby cerberus waives any default under financing agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan)
CHICAGO, Jan 18 The U.S. government's bankruptcy watchdog objected on Wednesday to certain parts of Peabody Energy Corp's plan to slash $5 billion of debt and exit Chapter 11, calling a proposed $240 million in transaction fees "exorbitant," court papers showed.
SAO PAULO, Jan 19 Leading shareholders of Vale SA are close to endorsing a plan to turn the world's No. 1 iron ore producer into a company with dispersed share ownership within six years, two people familiar with the talks said.