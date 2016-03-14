BRIEF-Teletech posts Q4 GAAP earnings per share of $0.35

BRIEF-AdvancePierre Foods announces pricing of secondary offering
March 14 Teletech Holdings Inc :
* Teletech announces fourth quarter and full year 2015 financial results
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.35
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.335 billion to $1.345 billion
* During Q4 2015, co signed an estimated $117 million in annualized contract value revenue from new and expanded client relationships, up 17 percent
* Qtrly revenue $341.8 million versus $338.2 million
* Sees GAAP operating income margin estimated to range between 8.1 and 8.3 percent in 2016
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Estimate a 2016 constant currency revenue growth rate between 6.75 and 7.50 percent
* Expect 46 percent of our revenue and operating income in first half of 2016 with balance in second half
* Capital expenditure are estimated to approximate 4.5 percent of revenue in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, Jan 18 The U.S. government's bankruptcy watchdog objected on Wednesday to certain parts of Peabody Energy Corp's plan to slash $5 billion of debt and exit Chapter 11, calling a proposed $240 million in transaction fees "exorbitant," court papers showed.
SAO PAULO, Jan 19 Leading shareholders of Vale SA are close to endorsing a plan to turn the world's No. 1 iron ore producer into a company with dispersed share ownership within six years, two people familiar with the talks said.