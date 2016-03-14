版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 15日 星期二 06:14 BJT

BRIEF-Dynasty Metals & Mining appoints Ruben Gellibert interim CFO

March 14 Dynasty Metals & Mining Inc :

* Appoints Ruben Gellibert as interim chief financial officer

* Says Gellibert to replace Nick Furber, who will continue on in a reduced role for as long as required Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐