BRIEF-Verizon modifies pricing terms and deadlines for all series of Waterfall notes

BRIEF-AdvancePierre Foods announces pricing of secondary offering
March 14 Verizon Communications Inc :
* Verizon announces modification of pricing terms and deadlines for all series of Waterfall notes in its tender offer
* Says amended terms with respect to all series of Waterfall notes of cash tender offer for up to $4.0 billion price
* Says amendment to extend withdrawal time from march 17, 2016 to march 18, 2016
* Amended terms to extend early participation time from 5 p.m. , New York City time, on March 17, 2016 to 5 p.m. , New York City time, March 18, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))
CHICAGO, Jan 18 The U.S. government's bankruptcy watchdog objected on Wednesday to certain parts of Peabody Energy Corp's plan to slash $5 billion of debt and exit Chapter 11, calling a proposed $240 million in transaction fees "exorbitant," court papers showed.
SAO PAULO, Jan 19 Leading shareholders of Vale SA are close to endorsing a plan to turn the world's No. 1 iron ore producer into a company with dispersed share ownership within six years, two people familiar with the talks said.