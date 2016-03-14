版本:
BRIEF-Panhandle oil and gas president to retire

March 14 Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc

* Panhandle oil and gas inc. Announces president to retire

* board intends to name paul blanchard to succeed coffman as president and ceo upon coffman's retirement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan)

