BRIEF-Copa February system load factor 76.8 pct, down 0.2 percentage points

BRIEF-AdvancePierre Foods announces pricing of secondary offering
March 14 Copa Holdings SA :
* Copa Holdings announces monthly traffic statistics for February 2016
* System load factor for February 2016 was 76.8 percent, a 0.2 percentage point decrease when compared to February 2015
* Says for month of February 2016 , Copa Holdings' system-wide passenger traffic increased 4.7 percent year over year
* Says capacity increased 5.0 percent in February Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, Jan 18 The U.S. government's bankruptcy watchdog objected on Wednesday to certain parts of Peabody Energy Corp's plan to slash $5 billion of debt and exit Chapter 11, calling a proposed $240 million in transaction fees "exorbitant," court papers showed.
SAO PAULO, Jan 19 Leading shareholders of Vale SA are close to endorsing a plan to turn the world's No. 1 iron ore producer into a company with dispersed share ownership within six years, two people familiar with the talks said.