BRIEF-DSW Inc. reports Q4 earnings per share of $0.14

March 15 DSW Inc :
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.54 to $1.64 excluding
items
* Q4 sales $672 million versus I/B/E/S view $641.2 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* For full year ending January 28, 2017 , company expects
revenue growth of 8% to 10%
* For full year ending January 28, 2017 expects comparable
sales growth in 1% to 2% range
* DSW inc. Reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2015
financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.14
* Q4 same store sales rose 0.7 percent
* In fiscal 2016, ebuys, inc. is expected to contribute
approximately $100 million in sales.
