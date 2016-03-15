版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 16日 星期三 03:55 BJT

BRIEF-Skypeople announces 1-for-8 reverse stock split

March 15 Skypeople Fruit Juice Inc :

* Board of directors unanimously approved a reverse stock split of its common stock at a ratio of 1-for-8

* 1-for-8 reverse stock split

* Anticipated trading on split adjusted basis on Nasdaq commencing at open of stock market on March 16 , 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐