版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 16日 星期三 03:57 BJT

BRIEF-Daktronics acquires Adflow Networks

March 15 Daktronics Inc :

* Daktronics announces acquisition of Adflow Networks Inc

* Adflow will operate as a subsidiary of Daktronics from its Burlington, Ontario headquarters

* Further terms of agreement are confidential Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

