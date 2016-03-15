版本:
BRIEF-Impact Silver reports Q4 silver production of 233,740 oz, up 9 pct

March 15 Impact Silver Corp

* Impact Silver announces fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2015 financial and production results

* Q4 revenue C$3.9 million versus C$3.1 million

* Silver production was 233,740 ounces for Q4 of 2015, up 9%

* Qtrly loss per share $0.00

* Silver sales were 241,386 ounces in q4 of 2015, a 9% increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

