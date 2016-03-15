版本:
BRIEF-Towerstream says Hetnets Tower Corp has closed its operations

March 15 Towerstream Corp

* Towerstream reports 2015 financial results and corporate update

* Hetnets tower corporation has closed its operations effective immediately

* "our immediate focus is to reduce cash burn, and to ignite on-net sales model"

* Cash burn for q2 2016 expected to be under $2.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

