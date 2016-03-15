版本:
BRIEF-Opexa expects top-line data for Abili-T trial to be available early in Q4

March 15 Opexa Therapeutics Inc

* Opexa therapeutics reports 2015 year end financial results and provides corporate update

* Expects top-line data for abili-t trial to be available early in q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

