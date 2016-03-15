版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 16日 星期三

BRIEF-Kindred Biosciences submits final major new animal drug application technical section for safety for Zimeta

March 15 Kindred Biosciences Inc

* In target animal safety study, Zimeta, was well tolerated with no clinically-significant changes when compared to control horses

* Kindred Biosciences submits final major new animal drug application technical section for safety for Zimeta to FDA Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

