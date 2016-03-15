版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 16日 星期三 04:56 BJT

BRIEF-Check-Cap Q4 shr loss $0.22

March 15 Check Cap Ltd

* Check-Cap Ltd reports fourth quarter and full year 2015 financial results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.22 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐