BRIEF-Widepoint Corp posts qtrly loss per share of $0.066

March 15 Widepoint Corp :

* Widepoint Corporation announces full-year 2015 financial results

* Q4 revenue rose 12 percent to $18.7 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.066 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

