版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 16日 星期三 05:26 BJT

BRIEF-Seaspine Q4 revenue fell 1 percent to $34.7 million

March 15 Seaspine :

* Announces Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2015 financial results

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $136 million to $140 million

* Q4 revenue fell 1 percent to $34.7 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 2 to 5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐