公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 16日 星期三

BRIEF-Xcel Brands Q4 earnings per share $0.04

March 15 Xcel Brands Inc :

* Xcel brands announces fourth quarter and full year 2015 financial results

* Q4 revenue rose 31 percent to $7.5 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.04

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

