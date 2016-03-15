版本:
BRIEF-Nevada Zinc announces up to $1.5 mln non-brokered private placement

March 15 Nevada Zinc Corp:

* Announces Up To $1,500,000 Non-Brokered private placement

* Intends to complete non-brokered private placement financing of up to 5 million common shares in capital stock of at a price of $0.30/share

* Net proceeds of offering will be used for exploration, metallurgical test work Source text for Eikon:

