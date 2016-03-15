版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 16日 星期三 05:19 BJT

BRIEF-Universal Insurance Holdings Stephen Donaghy appointed COO

March 15 Universal Insurance Holdings Inc :

* Stephen J. Donaghy appointed chief operating officer

* Universal Insurance Holdings Inc announces executive promotions

* Jon W. Springer appointed president and chief risk officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

